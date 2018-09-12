Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Limestone County schools on lockdown

Limestone County Schools Went on Lockdown

Some Limestone County Schools were put on modified lockdown due to a high speed car chase that ended with the suspect being captured

Posted: Wed Sep 12 10:31:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 10:31:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Limestone County Schools Went on Lockdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 newsroom- some limestone county schools are on a modified lockdown due to a high speed car chase.... here is a tweet send from the limestone county school district. the schools impacted are creekside primary, creekside elementary, johnson elementary, and east limestone high school..a modified lockdown means no students are allowed
