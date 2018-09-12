Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City Council to Vote on Federal Grant

City Council to Vote on Federal Grant

Posted: Wed Sep 12 08:16:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 08:16:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for City Council to Vote on Federal Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

utilities. tomorrow, the huntsville city council could approve the removal of a railroad intersection next to the future mazda toyota plant. a federal grant will help pay for an 8.2 million dollar project to remove the crossing. this is part of an agreement between the city and mazda toyotasince the plant needs direct access to the rail line. ronald thurmond brown - lives in limestone county "we know that there is progress to be made and we.. don't have any problem with it" congressman mo brooks says he supports the grant because it will address safety and potential
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events