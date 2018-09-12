Speech to Text for Unsolved Murder

them ... new information this morning-- a reward has increased for details on the murder of an athens woman. the decatur daily reports governor kay ivey raised the reward from $5,000 to $10,000. wellington was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her home on november 20th, 20-12. the athens police department tell us at this time they don't have any leads on suspects.