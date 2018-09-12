Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

from the storm . here is a live look in madison county at the beautiful sky. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? clouds return for wednesday, but we can still see the occasional peek of blue sky.a stray storm is possible, mainly for our eastern counties.tempe ratures are heating up with highs back above average - in the upper 80s. the heat only intensifies in the coming days as the 90s return starting tomorrow rain chances are minimal in the coming days and at this point, the weekend looks dry and hot.temperatures are running 5 to 10 degrees above average for this point in the season, both during the afternoon and overnight in regard to low temperatures.relief is possible at the beginning of next week based on the track of the remnants of florence.