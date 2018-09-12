Clear

Calhoun Campus Fire

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on an overnight fire that started in the welding building on Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus

Posted: Wed Sep 12 05:21:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 05:21:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Calhoun Campus Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news overnight: calhoun's decatur campus had to deal with a fire that broke out in the welding shop. waay 31's will robinson-smith was at the scene overnight. he joins us live with the extent of the damage. will? because fire crews were able to get to it quickly, decatur fire stopped this fire from doing too much damage. it was right around 12:30 this morning when a campus officer was patrolling near the industrial technologies building when he spotted the smoke coming from the welding building. firefighters tell me that flames were coming from about a third of the way into the building. they were able to contain the fire before it did any structural damage to the center. they also don't believe anyone
