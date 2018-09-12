Clear

Today in the Valley and Tracking Florence

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna talks about what the temperatures will be like today and the latter half of the week, and tells you the latest about Hurricane Florence

Posted: Wed Sep 12 05:15:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 05:33:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

from the storm . here is a live look in madison county at the beautiful sky. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? clouds return for wednesday, but we can still see the occasional peek of blue sky.a stray storm is possible, mainly for our eastern counties.tempe ratures are heating up with highs back above average - in the upper 80s. the heat only intensifies in the coming days as the 90s return starting tomorrow rain chances are minimal in the coming days and at this point, the weekend looks dry and hot.temperatures are running 5 to 10 degrees above average for this point in the season, both during the afternoon and overnight in regard to low temperatures.relief is possible at the beginning of next week based on the track of the remnants of florence.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
