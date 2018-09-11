Speech to Text for Educating parents about the warning signs of suicide

tonight, a psychology professor who specializes in teen suicide prevention is in huntsville - educating parents about the warning signs of suicide.. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. that professor brought some sobering statistics with him... according to the centers for disease control and prevention... suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for 10-14 year olds... and the 3rd leading cause for 15 to 24 year olds in alabama... according to a 2017 survey... roughly 17-percent of high school students have seriously considered suicide in the last year... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville with things you as a parent can look out for - so your child doesn't become a statistic... according to professor scott poland... the problem of teen suicide is much bigger than people think... according to him... more than seven percent of high school students have attempted suicide one or more times in the last year... in a school of 2000 kids... that's 148 kids... michael simmons/parent "it was devastating to find out that that many kids are really out there harming themselves." michael simmons has a child in huntsville city schools... but he's also a mentor to students at grissom high... and has heard first hand of students struggling with suicide... michael simmons/parent "later on you found out that they got into something, or tried to harm themselves." psychology professor scott roland has decades of experience in identifying why teens become depressed... and why some choose suicide... he says a contributing factor is the topic is taboo . scott poland/psycholo gy professor "many people unfortunately believe the idea that if we bring it up we might cause a kid to actually think about it when in reality bringing it up gives a kid a chance to unburden themselves to get the help they need." he says some warning signs parents need to look out for... are changes in mood... if your child suddenly becomes disinterested in things they used to love... substance abuse... and signs of bullying... scott poland/psycholo gy professor "if their child is experiencing difficulty with depression they need to get professional help." simmons says the more people learn about this topic, the more teens who could be saved... he's taking away different techniques of talking to his child from this event tonight... michael simmons/parent "to be able to talk with them more at their level vs. from a parent level; always talking down to them, at them, rather than to them. to refocus on that type thing and to ask more questions rather than always trying to give direction." according to the centers for disease control and prevention... alabama ranks 24th in the united states for the number of suicides per 100,000 people... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31