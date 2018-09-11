Speech to Text for NCAA Deals Infractions To Alabama A&M

the ncaa has made their decision... after alabama a and m miscertified student athletes, that basically means the ahtletes' paper work was not filled out correctly. the violations were discovered during a ncaa academic performance program data review which started in the fall of 2015. 101 students from 14 different sports were involved. the ncaa investigation revealed the mis- certifications were unintenional. but still, the university faces repracussions, including five years of probation...whic h starts today through september 10, 2023. there's a post-season ban for this season for baseball, mens basketball, football and mens golf. those sports also receive scholarship reductions. there are recuriting restrictions as well for the remainder of the school year. a&m self imposed these restrictions, they won't recruit any juco players for the next season... and a 5,000 fine, including a one percent of the annual budgets of those sports affected. director of athletics, bryan hicks, breaks down how much money they're talkin'. moving forward, tha'ts probably going to be roughly 48,000 of all of those combined together, so we agreed to those penalties and that's the dollar amount it equates to. a&m has hired additional personel, to prevent future errors in the athletic department. ad-lib