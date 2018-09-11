Speech to Text for Lauderdale Co. Jail Overcrowding

fine... new information... the lauderdale county sheriff told us - jail overcrowding is at a crisis point! today - folks there told us they would support a property tax increase to fund a new jail! the current facility can hold 203 inmates - but they currently house more than 300 inmates - creating a dangerous situation for deputies. the sheriff said they must get the funding for a new jail or a federal judge could step in. waay 31's breken terry did some digging to find out how long building a new facility could take. lauderdale sheriff rick singleton says it could take at least two years before lauderdale county citizens would vote on a property tax increase to get the funds for a new jail. even if it were to pass you're looking at another three years to build the new jail. heideger- we have to step up to our responsibilities as a society to provide safe quarters for these prisoners. daniel heideger tells us he would support a property tax increase to fund a new 35 million dollar jail in lauderdale county. heideger- it's one of those things we as a society just have to pick up the tab for. it's unclear how much the property tax increase would be but lauderdale county sheriff rick singleton says a five mil property tax increase could pay for an almost 600 bed jail. other citizens tell us they would support the increase if it mean't keeping offenders off the streets. riley- i have a friend of mine who used to be a police officer and he said it's been at crisis point off and on the past several years so i think it would be good. singleton says they are averaging 298 inmates a day at the current facility. he told us when you have 20 or more inmates into a cell designed for only 8 people tempers flare and that puts everyone in danger. singleton- we had several fights over the weekend among the inmates. it's dangerous for the inmates and the corrections deputies that work down there. heideger- you have to provide a safe atmosphere for the sheriffs department and the jailers that work there. look live tag: the sheriffs department is currenlty building a 56 bed women's dormatory next to the detention center to house female inmates and free up some space. that building is expected to be done later this year, but the sheriff told me it's only a temporary fix. in lauderdale co bt waay31. sheriff singleton told us he wants to hear more from citizens and their opinons on a possible tax increase to pay for a new jail. he plans to address the lauderdale county