Speech to Text for Victim reacts to plan change

the attorney general's office admitted to the waay 31 i-team it's creating a plan to fix a broken parole system.but that's not enough for one victim. the attorney general and the governors office should investigate this more throughly this is a smoke screen. the i-team started pressing the state after the parole board let out a criminal serving a life sentence.he's now charged with killing three people including a young boy. he recently pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. the attorney general's office also told the i-team the parole board made a mistake, miscategorized jimmy spencer as a non-victim offender and an automated electronic alert system is failing. waay31's breken terry talked with one of spencer's victims from 30 years ago.she's live in franklin county after telling him the state's creating a plan. but won't share anymore details. the attorney generals office told me it cannot comment on any specifics until there's a final plan. spencer's victim from franklin county does not want to be identified but told me the states response is not good enough and the people deserve answers. franklin co victim- someone failed to do thier job in a proper manner and it's typical of what we see coming out of montgomery. the pardon and parole board told waay31 it's doing a complete review of the jimmy spencer case but this victim wants answers.answers unlikely to come because parole documents are sealed, especially internal reviews. franklin co victim- the biggest problem with the pardon and paroles was ever releasing this man. and also once they did release him they didn't follow up on his where abouts. the parole board let spencer out in january.after that he walked away from a re-entry program, was arrested on drug charges and is now charged with killing three people in july.the parole board didn't request his arrest until after he was locked up on the new homicide charges!spence r's victim from the late 80's only has one thing to say about spencer's parole officer! franklin co victim- he failed to do his duty. this victim is so upset because the state changed a law last year which meant the board didn't need to notify him spencer was up for parole or out of prison. me: do you understand why he's upset? morgan: oh absolutely. i can absolutely understand that. and this man hopes the governor realizes why he's so upset and helps force changes the attorney general and many people say are needed . franklin co victim- if she has a plan i hope part of that plan is to remove them because lets face it they haven't done their job as they should have. and i'm trying to figure out why.i've filed requests for the personnel file on spencer's parole officer and requested any findings from the parole boards internal review. we are waiting to see if our requests will be filled. live in the shoals for the waay31