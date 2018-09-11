Speech to Text for Homicide Victim Identified

huntsville police identified the man killed in north huntsville -- as george minor. his family shared this photo with us... we first brought you the breaking news of the death investigation -- yesterday at 4. tonight, police are still working to catch whomever is responsible. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetriamcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer... tonight a grieving family is looking for answers. if you have any kind of conscious any kind of heart just come forward." waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department this afternoon learning more about minor - and the police department's investigation. dan, demetria--the victim's godmother told me he didn't live at the home where he was killed... he was helping her parents move out..when someone took his life. lisa williamson, victim's godmother, fun, energetic and loveable. he was a big help and he was a big piece of my heart." lisa williamson told me she is remembering her 25-year-old godson nearly a day after he was killed inside a home on greenhill dirve. williamson told me her godson was at the home helping watch her parent's belongings because they were in the process of moving out. and she doesn't know what would lead someone to kill minor. "he didn't have a chance at life that's what is upsetting. huntsville police told waay 31 minor was found with a head injury but haven't released his official cause of death. but she hopes whoever is responsible comes foward. lisa williamson, victim's godmother, "turn yourself in. it's not fair that you took an innocent person's life that is loved by so many."we can forgive. we might never forget. but we will forgive." williamson told me she hopes no one else's family has to go through this loss. lisa williamson, victim's godmother, "if it don't slow down we won't have a future because our future is killing each other." tongiht huntsville police have not arrested anyone for minor's death. at this time they are not releasing any information about a suspect. live in