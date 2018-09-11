Speech to Text for Madison baseball contract may change

jury for possible further action. new information... today waay 31 learned - the contract between the city of madison and the company in charge of the new madison baseball team might soon change. at monday night's madison city council meeting - a huntsville attorney expressed his concerns with the contract as it is written right now. waay 31's sierra phillips sat down with that attorney to find out what his concerns are - and how they could affect the team. im here at the revera law firm in huntsville where i talked to the lawyer who spoke at monday nights council meeting about his concerns with the city's contract with ballcorps. he also told me what he thinks the city should be doing next to get madison a better deal. revera "they need to go back and bargain and get the best deal they can" greg revera's law firm is based in huntsville but he lives in madison he said he has three main concerns with the madison city baseball team contract his first concern is intellectual property issues-- he says the team is walking a fine line when it comes to its new name. the official name may be the rocket city trash pandas but revera says online fans have made comparisons to a marvel character "rocket raccoon" the second concern isan internet poll was used to pick the name- not an official city vote revera also said there's some unclear details about the utility prices and other aspects of the contract revera "i think the city has tremendous bargaining power.it's up to the city now to figure out what's the best deal that they can do for the city" i talked to ballcorps over the phone and they told me they wont be using the name "rocket raccoon" like the marvel character so there shouldn't be intellectual property issues, they used an internet poll because they want the baseball team to be a community wide team, and ballcorps lawyers are currently in talks with madison lawyers to revisit some of the contract. they couldn't tell me what specific parts of the contract are being discussed. in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news ballcorps also told waay 31 that only a small percentage of people who live in madison voted for the city identifier to be "madison." no date yet for when the contract