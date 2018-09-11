Speech to Text for City applying for overpass at crossing

the city of huntsville is looking into removing a railroad crossing next to the future mazda-toyota plant citing safety concerns and potential traffic congestion. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetriamcclen ton. the city is applying for a grant to close the railroad crossing located in limestone county on old highway 20. waay31's steven dilsizian talked to people who travel the road every day... and they are not happy about it. this right here is the old highway twenty intersection the city of huntsville wants to remove as part of a grant application.... but some people here in limestone county don't want to see any more changes.... take sot: carolyn brown - lives in limestone county "well i think the city of huntsville has already done enough to us out here in this country without you know... messing up the roads" carolyn brown has lived her entire life in limestone county... and doesn't like to see much change. take sot: brown "to be perfectly honest... im not in favor of any changes" but as north alabama continues to develop... change is inevitable. the city of huntsville is seeking four million dollars in a federal grant to help pay for an 8.2 million dollar project to remove a railroad crossing on old highway 20 and build an overpass above it. this comes as part of the agreement between the city of huntsville and mazda- toyota... as the plant needs direct access to the railline. this plan would do just that. take sot: ronald thurmond brown - lives in limestone county "we know that there is progress to be made and we.. don't have any problem with it" alabama congressman mo brooks announced his support of the huntsville grant application... saying it will help address safety and potential traffic congestion at the crossing. as mazda-toyota is expected to bring over four thousand jobs to the area... the overpass will help traffic flow. brown can live with that... as long as the railroad isn't changed. take sot: carolyn brown "if they want to build an overpass over that railroad... fine... but that railroad has been here ever since my great grandfather." in limestone county... steven dilsizian... waay31 news. on thursday, the huntsville city council will look to