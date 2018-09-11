Speech to Text for opioid trailer

seeing new at four... a new medical study shows that 30-percent of all opioids are prescribed without a legitimate medical reason! right now the non profit group "not one more alabama" is working to arm parents with the skills to find opioids and other drugs in their kids rooms to prevent the next overdose. waay31's sierra phillips is in on south memorial parkway where a trailer is set up to show parents whereteens might hide drugs in their room. i'm here at the discovery room trailer in huntsville set up at wellstone behavioral health -- now this trailer is set up to mimic a teenager's room but there are hiding spots throughout it like this coke can which opens up. i talked to the woman who came up with the idea for this trailer to raise awareness about drug abuse. tarlson "now why don't they just use this creativity in a positive matter?" this may look like a normal room-- but inside there's plenty ofspots that could be used to hide illegal drugs barton "there are sharpy pens that come apart, there's a tube of lipstick that comes apart, theres a hairbrush where the end of the hairbrush you can unscrew" tarlon "i actually thought it was pretty cool" the trailer was set up as a interactive, educational and even fun way to open parent's eyes to how creative hiding spots can be. barton "having this tool is a way for us to help those who are going through addiction-- not just the addict but the family member of addicts" this trailer is dedicated to sally bartons son--- he died of an overdose in 2018-- and since then barton has worked with not one more alabama to help families in similar situations. barton "we wanted to get involved with some kind of service in our community to help other people who are going through what we went through" barton "for me and our family its just such a great way for us to give back- and help" this trailer is open for 30 more minutes but if you missed today you can go to the next location at clements high school on the 22nd reporting live in hsv sp waay31 news