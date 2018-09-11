Speech to Text for Dangerous Man Captured

new information out of colbert county -- a dangerous man who threatened law enforcement and children -- is now locked up and facing numerous charges. brock gooch led muscle shoals police on a chase -- about 9 this morning. he crashed into the old brick hatton elementary school. officers say he then ditched his car and ran from police for about five hours. it forced three schools to go on lockdown. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer is off. waay31's breken terry is live from brick hatton elementary school --where parents picked up their kids in the last hour. parents tell me they were relived the moment investigators caught brock gooch. but there were a lot of tense moments as police say gooch threatened everyone in the area. bass- all of us parents here are worried. parents gathered in front of brick hatton elementary school while the school was on lockdown worried for thier kids safety. colbert county high school and leighton elementary schools were also put on soft lockdowns as officials searched for gooch. bass- so far they have tried to update us and keep us at best peace as possible but were worried. williamson- my ultimate goal was to keep the kids safe. he made threats about the kids. police told me gooch crashed this car near brick-hatton elementary school then ran away. they brought out dogs and search teams to find him. reck- he is a dangerous person he has felony warrants out on him he had weapons on him drugs on him and this is not the first time we've had run ins with this young man. police tell us a friend of gooch's gave him a ride then called 911. reck-luckily they called 911 and told us, the mother did, that they gave him a ride and we located where he was taken to. bass- this could have went so the wrong way but thank god we are blessed and everything is well and were safe. gooch was taken to the muscle shoals police department they tell us he is facing numerous charges from fleeing and other things. once we get a list of his complete charges we will let you know. live in colbert co bt waay31. the effects of tropical storm gordon can still be felt across the gulf coast. luckily for people in mo-bile -- weather conditions are starting to improve. waay 31 chief meteorologist stephen bowers is in the