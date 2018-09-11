Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police identify homicide victim Full Story

LawCall at 11 - Workers Comp

Workers Compensation

Posted: Tue Sep 11 15:24:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 15:24:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events