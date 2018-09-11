Speech to Text for LawLine - How To Choose A Lawyer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and we'll also answer some of your email questions, but first we have heath brooks from siniard, timberlake & league here to get us started. how are you? >> heath brooks: i'm doing great. raining outside, but we really need the rain, so that's a good thing >> karen petersen: it's been a nice steady rain as we've been talking about all day long. >> heath brooks: absolutely. >> karen petersen: we're going to get started off the bat here. whether we're drafting a will or happen to be getting a divorce or you're in a car wreck, you are going to need to select the best attorney possible. tell us, what do we need to ask when we are selecting the best attorney? >> heath brooks: you know, there's a lot of lawyers out there that handle a whole bunch of different types of cases. you know, the things you need to know, when you sit down with a lawyer, you need to be comfortable with your lawyer. you need to be able to trust your lawyer. and so the types of questions that you need to ask your lawyer are, if you're going in for a will or you're going in for a car wreck, what type of cases does the lawyer you're talking to generally handle? how many of those cases has that lawyer handled? a lot of times, you know, we hear about law firms and lawyers that just don't go to courtney more. and we've found that being willing and able to go to court is important in getting the bang for your buck. how often does the lawyer get verdicts in front of a jury? those are questions that need to be answered, and you need to ask those questions so that you can make a good informed decision. >> karen petersen: you have to basically do an interview, conduct an interview. >> heath brooks: that's exactly right. if you're not comfortable with one lawyer, get an appointment with another and another, until you find somebody you're comfortable with you can trust, because it 'esa personal relationship you have with your attorney >> karen petersen: you can