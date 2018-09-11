Speech to Text for WAAY 31 Sports at 10pm

the auburn tigers are back on the prowl this week as they take on lsu! both teams ranked in the top 25 -- and an sec west matchup that could really set the tone for the rest of the season... auburn the #7 team in the country and lsu right behind them at #12... two teams who are known for their defenses and run games... auburn defensive coordinator kevin steele talking about his tiger's efeectiveness on stopping the play on 3rd downs and their effectiveness against the run game after weeks 1 & 2. but when asked about what he expects from the opposing tigers it was a familiar answer... "well obviously i haven't watched them on defense but their really really good on defense which traditionally they always are. offensively they're very physical...run the ball first kind of team...that's the thing that jumps out the most." and alabama a&m coming off that tough loss to una-- 1st year headh coach connell maynor saying today at their press conference that it really all came down to one extra play that decided the game. something they're now focusing on defensively to make sure it doesn't happen again... "at they end of the day we had that one turnover. they got 7 points off a turnover we got 3 and we gotta be able to get off the field there when sudden change comes. the defense has to step up and say we've gotta get a stop here and we weren't able to do that. so at the end of the day they made one more play than we did." they'll look to step up and put a stop to the cincinnati bearcats saturday on the road.. and the nfl has monday night football but i've already got my mind on friday night football.. as in conference play for high school's in the tennessee valley heats up... our game of the week is the decatur red raiders taking on the athens golden eagles.. the red raiders 2-1 coming into this matchup and the golden eagles are 1-2. both fighting for a win in their 6a region 7 division. we've got all your local highlights on our friday night football show at 10. but hey since i mentioned the nfl...i've gotta show you all something...washington redskin vernon davis has a new nickname for former bama players da'ron payne and jonathan allen after their 24-6 win ....take a listen. "you know what i call them? the alabama wall! the alabama wall! ad-lib sports cross talk