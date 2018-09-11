Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police identify homicide victim Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Teenage pilot who made emergency landing: 'I panicked a little, just less than most people would'

Posted: Tue Sep 11 09:04:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 09:04:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events