Speech to Text for KTECH Fosters Workforce Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fiscal year's budget.. new at four... on september 21-st - waay 31 meteorologist kate mckenna is jumping off the side of a building! it's a 160 foot drop!! but she has a good reason for "going over the edge!" it's a fund raising event in support of "kids to love" - an organization helping foster kids right here in the tennessee valley. recently, she got to hear first-hand how kids to love's k- tech program is changing one young lady's life... 06:10;09 to 06:20;06when i came into care i was nervous, i didn't wanna be around anyone...i almost wanted to act out, but i knew that wasn't going to get me anywhere. that's how lexi felt when she first entered the foster care system in 2016.now, as a part of kids to love's ktech program, she's one step closer to reaching her career goals. 04:40;26 to 04:55;03there's no program that i've heard of that wraps around the whole mechanical and electrical engineering, combining robotics and soldering and being able to go out into the workforce and get a job with that certification. by taking the kids to love program one step further, that's exactly what ktech does - bridging the gap between the foster care system and the workforce. the program is geared toward equipping its students for the tech-heavy businesses of the tennessee valley.it's already proved successful in lexi's life. 05:08;26 to 5:15;28i took the soldering and it was within, it was probably two weeks before i had a job soldering. lexi isn't stopping there. 01:59;23 to 02:07;08i knew that i needed another job on the side to be able to provide for myself cause my end goal is to be a trauma surgeon. the skills learned at ktech will help her secure a job in advanced manufacturing in order to help pay for the cost of med school, but not without some hard work.lexi says it takes commitment from both sides. 04:19;09 to 04:31;28it's really what you make it.ktech, they'll give you the tools and everything to succeed but you have to be the one to push yourself and take that opportunity at hand and go reach for the stars. if heights aren't you're thing, that's just fine - you can still help students like lexi without going "over the edge!" head to waay tv dot com and click on the "over the edge" link to donate - and learn more about