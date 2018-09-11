Clear

Woman Arrested for Forging Checks

Posted: Tue Sep 11 06:48:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

were unidentified. a decatur woman is in jail this morning accused of writing $2,500 in bad checks and cashing them at a local bank back in april. recently, patricia thompson was arrested for theft and placed in the madison county jail. she since transferred back to morgan county where she is held on
