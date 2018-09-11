Speech to Text for Woman Arrested for Forging Checks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were unidentified. a decatur woman is in jail this morning accused of writing $2,500 in bad checks and cashing them at a local bank back in april. recently, patricia thompson was arrested for theft and placed in the madison county jail. she since transferred back to morgan county where she is held on