Clear

Counterfeit Money in Circulation

Counterfeit Money in Circulation

Posted: Tue Sep 11 06:45:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 06:45:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Counterfeit Money in Circulation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to immigration officials or not. a warning for people in elkmont this morning when accepting cash. investigators arrested charles anderson for using fake money---which is still circulating around elkmont and throughout the county. anderson is charged with 26 counts of possession of a forged instrument. investigators found counterfeit $1, 5, 10 and 20 dollar bills. police said make sure to check the cash for watermark features. if you think
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events