Speech to Text for Decatur Police Arrested Man Receiving Stolen Property

in march. decatur police arrested this man, christopher lewis for recieving stolen property. police say they found him driving a truck that was reported stolen. lewis ran away from authorities and was found hiding in the back of an s-u-v on sunday. he was taken to the morgan county jail