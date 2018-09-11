Speech to Text for World War II Plane

at the event. this morning---a famous military aircraft from world war two is in huntsville. the boeing b-17 is in town as part of the liberty foundations 2018 salute to veterans tour. waay 31's rodneya ross took a ride in the plane---where she learned more about its rich history. ll: i'm at the huntsville international airport where a boeing b-17 used in world war ii will be landing shortly and you'll be able to tour it this weekend. vo: the madras maiden is a restored world war two b-17 bomber. ray fowler -- the pilot operating the plane told waay 31 the plane was instrumental in fighting the germans. the plane now goes around the country giving people an opportunity to see a part of history. passengers on the plane are able to visit the cockpit, glass nose, and experience all crew positions. sot: ray fowler "you're only sat down for take off and landing. so once we break ground you get to move between the different combat crew positions. you can't have my seat and the pilot's seat unfortunately, but the cool seat is up in the nose and that's where the bombader would sit." vo continued: the plane will be open for public tours for a fee this sunday, september 16th. if you don't want to take a ride on the plane you can also stop by for a ground tour of the flying fortress. it's free and