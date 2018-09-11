Speech to Text for SPEAK Parent Town Hall Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

detour. happening today---huntsvil le hospital will host atown hall to learn more about bullying, school safety and suicide prevention. the "speak parent town hall" is open to the public. it will be held at the von braun center's mark c smith concert hall at 6 pm. 1,000 dollars will be awarded to the school in each system with the highest parent attendance