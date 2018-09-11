Clear

SPEAK Parent Town Hall Meeting

SPEAK Parent Town Hall Meeting

Posted: Tue Sep 11 06:33:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 06:33:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for SPEAK Parent Town Hall Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

detour. happening today---huntsvil le hospital will host atown hall to learn more about bullying, school safety and suicide prevention. the "speak parent town hall" is open to the public. it will be held at the von braun center's mark c smith concert hall at 6 pm. 1,000 dollars will be awarded to the school in each system with the highest parent attendance
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events