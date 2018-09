Speech to Text for Athens Man killed at Pearl Harbor Identified

a man killed during pearl harbor is now identified as a man from athens. the cullman times reports edgar gross was one of the 415 navy crew and 14 marines who died on the ship oklahoma gross was one of the 394 on that ship that were unidentified.