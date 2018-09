Speech to Text for Man Charged with Financial Exploitation

waay 31 news. this morning, a man is in jail accused writing and cashing 29 stolen checks. police charged jonathon york with financial exploitation. the victim told police the checks totaled $5,000. york is in the lauderdale county detention center