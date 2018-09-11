Speech to Text for Virginia College Campus Closing

new details this morning on virginia college's decision to close it's huntsville campus and a whole lot more. in a late night statement to waay 31, the school says not all of its students will have time to finish their studies before the doors close for good next year. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live on campus this morning with exactly how many students this will affect and what other sites will share huntsville's fate. good morning, will. good morning. according to virginia college, they say 14 students currently enrolled will not have time to complete their work before the campus shuts down on june 1, 2019. graphic: also on the chopping block here in alabama are the mobile and montgomery campuses. birmingham will remain open. and in both louisiana and mississippi, both of their virginia college campuses will close next year as well. virginia college says the majority of its students here in huntsville will be able to finish up as planned and get their certificates or diplomas. however, for those 14 i mentioned before, they will either have the option of getting transferred to another school or get a refund. live: in their statement, virginia college did not elaborate on the decision to close several campuses. waay 31 is working to learn more about the closures. reporting live from virginia college, will