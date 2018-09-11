Speech to Text for National 9/11 Memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

states up to maryland... happening today-- remembrance ceremonies all across the country today for the september 11th terrorist attacks. right now-- a live look in washington dc at the pentagon where the american flag is draped over the building for today's ceremony. the pentagon of course one of the buildings targeted in the attack. and today-- local first responders are getting together in downtown huntsville to remember the 17th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what's planned for today's ceremony that starts in just hours ... first responders are meeting here at fire station one on clinton avenue to commemorate today's anniversary ... huntsville fire ... police ... and hemsi vehicles will park out front and turn on their lights ... sirens ... and air horns for 30 seconds ... then they'll lower the flag to half staff ... and end the ceremony with the pledge of allegiance ... all of this is designed to pause and reflect on what happened 17 years ago ... "it was devastating for all of us. we were able to take a break and watch some of the news on tv and just couldn't function for the rest of the day or hardly for days after that" the ceremony starts at 7:45 this morning ... every fire station in huntsville will participate in the ceremony at their respective stations ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news this morning the fbi is helping raise