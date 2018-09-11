Clear

National 9/11 Memorial

National 9/11 Memorial

Posted: Tue Sep 11 06:11:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 06:11:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for National 9/11 Memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

states up to maryland... happening today-- remembrance ceremonies all across the country today for the september 11th terrorist attacks. right now-- a live look in washington dc at the pentagon where the american flag is draped over the building for today's ceremony. the pentagon of course one of the buildings targeted in the attack. and today-- local first responders are getting together in downtown huntsville to remember the 17th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what's planned for today's ceremony that starts in just hours ... first responders are meeting here at fire station one on clinton avenue to commemorate today's anniversary ... huntsville fire ... police ... and hemsi vehicles will park out front and turn on their lights ... sirens ... and air horns for 30 seconds ... then they'll lower the flag to half staff ... and end the ceremony with the pledge of allegiance ... all of this is designed to pause and reflect on what happened 17 years ago ... "it was devastating for all of us. we were able to take a break and watch some of the news on tv and just couldn't function for the rest of the day or hardly for days after that" the ceremony starts at 7:45 this morning ... every fire station in huntsville will participate in the ceremony at their respective stations ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news this morning the fbi is helping raise
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events