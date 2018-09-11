Speech to Text for Evacuation in the Carolinas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

im alyssa martin at the breaking news desk- today at noon, 11 our time, a mandatory evacuation goes into effect for those along the south carolina coastline... taking you live now to --- although the evacuation goes into effect today- many chose to leave yesterday to avoid big traffic back ups.. evacuations are also in north carolina and virginia... in virginia the evacuation orders go into place around 8, 7 our time, this morning... states of emergency also in effect for the