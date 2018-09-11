Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's alyssa martin. taking you live to emerald isle beach in north carolina. this morning mandatory evacuations will be in effect for the carolina caost. florence has slightly gotten faster this morning as it heads toward the east coast. the storm could become a category 5 over the next few days. i'm at huntsville's fire station one where in less than an hour first responders will gather to remember the 9-11 terrorist attacks that happened 17 years ago today ... emergency vehicles will turn on their lights and sirens for thirty seconds ... lower the flag to half staff ... then end the ceremony with the pledge of allegiance ... will within the past half hour virginia college is stating that insufficient enrollment demand is what led to announced closure of their campus in huntsville as well as many others. vo: the federal aviation administration is investigating skydiving incident, which resulted in an auburn university students death. tuskegee police say 21-year-old sawyer campbell died during a jump at the tuskegee municipal airport. he graduated from huntsville high school. a body found in woods near guntersville is now sent to a forensics lab for i-d. the body was found on friday. waay 31 tried speaking to sheriff's deputies for more information, but they did not reveal any additional information in the case. huntsville police have yet to release any new information after a man was found dead in northwest huntsville. waay 31 is still waiting to learn the identity of the victim-- or suspect. the body was found inside a home on greenhill drive, in the area of mastin lake and pulaski pike. the exact cause of death isn't known. boaz police are unsure of what comes next for an illegal immigrant charged with sexual abuse of a child. antonio corince is in the etowah county jail after boaz police said he turned himself in and gave a full confession. the boaz chief of police told waay-31 the department contacted immigration services. happening today...a community blood drive in honor of sickle cell awareness month. life south is hosting the drive at found at the texas road house in decatur. ten percent of all sales of food goes to the north alabama sickle cell foundation. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as