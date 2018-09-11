Clear

Weather Tuesday Morning Update

Posted: Tue Sep 11 06:06:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 06:06:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

generators, battieries and coolers according to the store managers. generators sold out quickly on monday in raleigh, north carolina. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? tuesday begins with patchy fog and comfortably cool temperatures.a mostly cloudy sky makes for another fairly gray day across the tennessee valley.we won't see much in the way of rain, but our eastern counties can expect a stray shower this afternoon.stil l, the chance of rain is 20%.high temperatures will be below average again - in the lower 80s. the warm up commences tomorrow with highs back to average in the upper 80s.an isolated shower is also possible, but many locations stay dry.in fact, the rest of the 7 day forecast is relatively dry.the weekend will feature sunshine and hot temperatures. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door.
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
