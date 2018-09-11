Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

generators, battieries and coolers according to the store managers. generators sold out quickly on monday in raleigh, north carolina. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? tuesday begins with patchy fog and comfortably cool temperatures.a mostly cloudy sky makes for another fairly gray day across the tennessee valley.we won't see much in the way of rain, but our eastern counties can expect a stray shower this afternoon.stil l, the chance of rain is 20%.high temperatures will be below average again - in the lower 80s. the warm up commences tomorrow with highs back to average in the upper 80s.an isolated shower is also possible, but many locations stay dry.in fact, the rest of the 7 day forecast is relatively dry.the weekend will feature sunshine and hot temperatures. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door.