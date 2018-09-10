Speech to Text for Mayor says city will cooperate in case

new tonight at ten... mayor tommy battle tells waay 31 -- the city of huntsville will follow any decision a judge makes about what amount of evidence the city has to give the prosecution -- in the william darby murder case... thanks for joining us. i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. in court documents - the city refused to comply with a state-issued subpoena to hand over police records about the april 3rd shooting that killed jeffery parker... waay 31's kody fisher joins us live after doing some digging on this story. he found out if what the city did was legal... kody? an attorney here in huntsville... with decades of experience... is not surprised the city of huntsville did not willingly give up the documents... russell crumbley/attorn ey "in legal proceedings there is always a fight about something." the state of alabama subpoenaed the city of huntsville to give them video and audio recordings... along with other documents from the huntsville police departments internal affairs investigation into the shooting on april 3rd where officer william darby shot and killed jeffery parker... the review board ruled darby did not do anything wrong... in a letter to the district attorney... the city did not cooperate with the subpoena... saying the prosecution was not entitled to the evidence from the internal affairs review... because they are protected... now... the prosecution is asking a judge to make the city hand over the documents... tommy battle/mayor of huntsville "whatever the judge says we need to turn over we'll will turn over." one attorney in huntsville predicts the judge will rule in the prosecutions favor... russell crumbley/attorn ey "the information they're trying to get they'll get." he says that because the city did not present a good enough reason not to... russell crumbley/attorn ey "they haven't really presented any legs to stand on in this motion. the prosecution did a really good job of dismantling their argument." the trial for darby is set to start on october 29th... but this legal fight over the documents might change that... russell crumbley/attorn ey "it absolutely could push it back." mayor tommy battle could not make any specific comments about the case because he is included in the gag order that is in place over everyone involved... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay