Speech to Text for Darby Case Trial Date Pushed Back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

problem. new details... the lead attorney - prosecuting huntsville police officer william darby for murder - can not tell us if the october 29th trial date will be pushed back because the city of huntsville is not cooperating with a state subpoena for evidence. waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out why... the prosecution for this case can't tell us if the trial will be pushed back... because there is a gag order on everyone involved in this case... which means they cannot say anything at all about the case... what we know from court documents is the prosecution is asking the city for all of the documents... statements... and recordings from the police departments incident review board... which handled the investigation of the shooting where darby shot and killed jeffery parker... after he called 911 saying he was suicidal... the city of huntsville is refusing to hand over those documents... claiming several different legal cases as to why they don't have to give them up... the district attorney's office is now asking a judge to force the city to do it... mayor tommy battle is at a public event right now... and i'm going to ask him why the city decided to not cooperate with a state issued subpoena... i'll have his answer for you tonight at ten... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...