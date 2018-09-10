Speech to Text for Lauderdale Co. Jail Overcrowding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the lauderdale county sheriff tells waay 31 they are in crisis mode as the number of inmates continues to rise - as they work to build a new jail. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton... waay31's breken terry joins us live from the lauderdale county detention center with how dire this situation is. i am here a the lauderdale county detention center where this jail was originally built to house 150 inmates. modifications allow them to house 203 inmates but the sheriff says they are averaging 298 inmates daily. he said this morning a total of 328 inmates were being housed in this building. singleton- we have 203 beds and last night we had 125 people sleeping on the floor. lauderdale county sheriff rick singleton says they are in a crisis situation when it comes to jail overcrowding. singleton says he is going to ask the lauderdale county commission to send it to a vote to see approve increasing property taxes to pay for a new 35 million dollar facility. singleton- i don't like taxes more than anyone else. i pay more taxes than i wanna pay but we have got to have a new jail and were gonna have to pay for it or were gonna keep turning these theives loose and they are gonna keep stealing everything you've got that's what they've been doing singleton says he doesn't like the idea of a tax increase but says there is no way they can continue operating like this. singleton- a federal judge will step in and say you will build it and you will add this much taxes until you get it paid for and that's going to happen if we don't voluntarily step up to the plate and take action to get something going and get something done because eventually it will end up in federal court and a federal judge will tell us what to do. singleton says ideally a five mil property tax increase could cover the cost of a future jail. he'd like it to have about 600 beds to cover future growth. singleton says this issue started when the prison reform act passed. it keeps class d felony offenders in county jails rather than prisons. singleton-the prison reform bill that was passed two years ago is the exact reason in daily population in our county jail and i know other counties are expierencing the same thing. singleton told me he wants to hear from citizens.singlet on says he's open to going to every community and explaining why they need a new jail. live in flo bt waay31 news the sheriff says --they are in the process of building a women's dormitory for 1.5 million dollars. it willhelp ease some of the overcrowding. but that facility will only have about 50 beds -- and it will be complete this december. he says it's only a band-aid to the