Speech to Text for Huntsville refuses to hand over evidence in murder case against cop

today -- prosecutors filed a motion asking the city of huntsville to comply with a subpoena for evidence in the murder case against police officer william darby.. he was charged with murder for a shooting on geddes avenue during a "suicidal person" call tonight -- waay 31's kody fisher is digging deeper into this case -- and joins us now with what he's learned...