Speech to Text for Illegal Immigrant facing sexual abuse charges

new information ... a boaz man who police say came into the country illegally is now behind bars. he turned himself in and is nowcharged with sexual abuse of a child. antonio corince was transferred to the etowah county jail on a fifty thousand dollar bond. we go to waay31's steven dilsizian now who is in boaz and steven what more do we know about this arrest? i'm here on sardis cutoff road... where just behind me is the house antonio corince lived in... now the boaz police department tells me the sexual abuse was originally reported back in the beginning of august and corince was actually arrested last week. the police department wanted to make sure all of the facts were correct before releasing what happened. boaz chief of police josh gaskin knows what happened to this child will stay with them forever. take sot: josh gaskin - boaz chief of police "this is something that will haunt them the rest of their lives" on monday... boaz police released information surrounding antonio corince... a 29- year old boaz man charged with first degree sexual abuse of a child. after the department received a report of sexual abuse and began investigating....with the help of a translator... police said corince came forward and gave a full confession... but this case is a bit more difficult... take sot: josh gaskin - boaz chief of police "as far as his immigration status... we know that he is not in the united states legally" police do not know where corince is from but he is an illegal immigrant now facing serious charges... corinceis in the ettowah county jail and immigration services has been contacted.... but what comesnext for corince is unclear... chriseve turner moved in next door to corince just a month ago. take sot: chriseve turner - neighbor "didn't realize that we had any problems like this in the neighborhood... i was told i was living besides good people" gaskin says at this time there isn't a decision on the deportation status of corince and whether or not he will serve time in the country... but he wants to make sure he pays. take sot: josh gaskin - boaz chief of police "first and foremost we want to make sure that he answers for the offenses that he committed while he was here" gaskin tells me corince should appear in court where his charges will be read to him within the next two days. reporting live in boaz... steven dilsizian...waay31