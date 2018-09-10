Speech to Text for Huntsville police investigating homicide on Greenhill Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

demetriam cclenton and imdanshaffer waay 31's sydney martin has been there since the investigation started about 3 hours ago. she's live tonight after working to learn more about what happened inside the home. dan, demetria--family and friends are gathered on the other side of the crime scene tape. they have been very emotional waiting to learn more about whatled up to one man being killed inside the home. right now investigators are saying the man has a head injury--but won't tell us what they believe happened that led up to his death. police are not releasing his identity while they work to contact his family. according to police the man found dead is in his mid-twenties. police told us he was discovered dead in the home right before 2 o'clock but they don't exactly what time he died. neighbors i talked to told me crime in the area is something they're used. "it's very strange. there has been some bad activity lately. but this right here takes the cake." the coroner is currently on scene right now. huntsville police have not released any information about a suspect at this time. live in hsv sm waay 31 news. as we learn more we will update you on air and online - just head to our website at