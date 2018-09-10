Speech to Text for Another person in Florence revived by Narcan after overdose

for free on androids and iphones... new at four... a man who escaped from the franklin county jail -- received help, from authorities... who he was running away from. florence police say this man, robert brown was found un- responsive at an apartment complex on saturday. florence police were the first on the scene. they gave him narcan --after an apparent overdose. now, brown is facing new charges. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the florence police department where officers just got this narcan about two months ago. florence police tell me this is the second time their officers have used narcan to save someone's life in the last couple of months. according to franklin county officials robert brown escaped from the franklin county jail through a fence on september first. they said he stole a city of russellville water truck then ditched the truck in wayne county tn. florence police tell us on saturday brown was found unconscious at the four seasons apartment complex off of helton drive. cobb- because his eyes were dialated and all the health issues he was having they administered narcan to him. while officers were trying to identify brown, they found a bag with burglary tools in it. brown was rushed to eliza coffee memorial hospital and stayed there for about 12 hours. after he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools. cobb- it consists of a lock pick set, a flash light, and a little ball bearing set you use to break glass with. police tell us they did not find any stolen items on brown but said he's lucky they got there in time. brown is currently in the lauderdale county detention center. live in