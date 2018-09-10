Speech to Text for Local business let sex offender around kids, officials say

keeping your children safe from potential sex predators! an inflatable rental business in limestone county is explaining how they keep from hiring the wrong people - after a sex offender was caught operating a bounce house for a competing business. waay 31's scottie kay is live in limestone county after talking with those in the inflatable industry and learning how they make sure your kids are always in safe hands. the inflatable rental company i spoke with tonight says the main goal in their industry is to make sure kids have fun.. but stay safe while doing it... andcompetition or notthey hate to hear that any children were put in harm's way. sot heather pack, spokesperson for fun in the sun "after the news broke today, we started getting quite a few calls. people are worried, scared to use the previous company." heather pack works for 'fun in the sun inflatables' and says she was shocked to hear one of her competitors hired a sex offender... giving him easy access to children at play. sot heather pack, spokesperson for fun in the sun "i'm not really sure how they got away with it, honestly. it's sad that they tried to get away with it." according to officials with the limestone county sheriff's office, the people who own young tractors are the ones who run the entertainment group that allowed registered sex offender james bingham to work around children. we learned from the limestone county probate office that the owners listed for young tractors are james d. young and russell young. pack says news like this is why her business is careful about who they let work for them. sot heather pack, spokesperson for fun in the sun "these people trust you in their yards, in their houses." bridge "pack says the only people allowed to operate inflatables like this one are trusted family members.. and she says they'll treat your children like their own." sot heather pack, spokesperson for fun in the sun "if we ever had to hire somebody there would be extensive background checks, all kinds of checks." officials tell waay 31, bingham was registered to work at young tractors, but not registered to work for the entertainment group . pack says parents will never have to worry about anything like that happening with her business. sot heather pack, spokesperson for fun in the sun "our number one priority is the children and their safety and them having fun and the parents feeling at ease." i went by young tractors today to see if the owners would comment on bingham's arrest, but according to a worker there, mr. young did not want to make a statement. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news bingham lives in madison county. he was originally charged with second-degree sex abuse in 2009... after an incident involving an 11- year-old girl in limestone county. after his arrest yesterday -- we talked to parents who told us -- there needs to be tougher punishments when it comes to crimes against children... "something's got to be done. they get out and go get a bounce house or become a boy scout leader or hang around the darn parks. they don't care, they're just going to get back out of jail. you've got to put the hammer down." many also called for stronger background checks for jobs that involve working closely with kids...