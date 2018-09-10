CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Some residents in Colorado Springs got a close-up look at a unique visitor last week.

A wild moose found her way into a neighborhood, and quickly made herself at home.

"A neighbor came over and said, 'There's a moose walking down the road,' and I'm like, 'What?'" said resident Tim Conners.

Neighbors said they see a lot of wildlife, but a moose in a residential area is a first.

"I never expected this one. I will probably never expect another," said resident Michelle Cerenzia.

The moose is about two years old, and when word reached authorities, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff took action.

"We wanted to be sure that, you know, the moose didn't have a negative interaction with people. Because if they get cornered, they can move pretty fast, and they're pretty dangerous," said Aaron Berscheid of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wildlife officials tranquilized the moose with a dart twice before loading the 600- to 700-pound animal into the back of a trailer to get her moved to a more appropriate habitat.

Officials said this moose already had to be relocated once earlier this summer, and that may have factored into the need to use two darts.

"It stays in the system a long time, and if it has a reversal in the system, sometimes the tranquilizer doesn't take as good of effect as it normally does," Berscheid said.

Wildlife officials said they planned to take the moose to another county, in hopes that she won't find her way back into a residential area.