Speech to Text for Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
DEL MAR, Calif. -- Snouts up!
A dog surf-a-thon was held at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California on Sunday.
More than 70 dogs got to show off their skills on the waves – to help other pets at Helen Woodward's 13th Annual Dog Surf-a-Thon.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to help orphan pets.