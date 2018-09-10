Clear
Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Dogs show off their skills on the waves at Helen Woodward’s 13th Annual Dog Surf-a-Thon.

Posted: Mon Sep 10 08:21:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 08:28:50 PDT 2018
DEL MAR, Calif. -- Snouts up!

A dog surf-a-thon was held at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California on Sunday.

More than 70 dogs got to show off their skills on the waves – to help other pets at Helen Woodward's 13th Annual Dog Surf-a-Thon.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to help orphan pets.

