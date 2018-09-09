News
FOUR BRIDGES TO BE EXPANDED IN MADISON COUNTY
The current one lane bridges have been around since the 1920's.
Posted: Sun Sep 09 21:21:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 09 21:21:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial
Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder
Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released
Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background
Shooting victim's family calls for change
HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer
The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995
HPD Officers cleared by board in May
Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
Most Popular Stories
Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home
Body found in Guntersville sent to be identified
Parole board policies and procedures come under fire in wake of Jimmy Spencer case
One dead, four injured in shooting near Auburn University
Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies involved in a head-on collision
Volunteers clean-up Von Bruan Planetarium
Man shoots and kills himself inside Shoals Hospital
UPDATE: Dangerous man caught by police in Colbert County.
Man stabbed during argument in Meridianville
Rain And Storms Increasing Sunday Afternoon
