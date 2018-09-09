Clear

SUNDAY 9 9 2018 WEATHER

Posted: Sun Sep 09 16:15:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 09 16:15:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Smith
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
