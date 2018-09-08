Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Friday Night Football Scoreboard Full Story

Live From Lewis Crews

Lynden Blake gives UNA AAMU update

Posted: Sat Sep 08 20:05:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 08 20:05:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events