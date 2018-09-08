Clear
Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies involved in a head-on collision

Sheriff Ana Franklin made a social media post about her deputies asking for prayers.

Posted: Sat Sep 08 17:48:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 08 17:48:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

news... new details -- we're learning more about the morgan county sheriff's sergeant underwent surgery yesterday. sheriff ana franklin told us sergeant danny kelso now has to have another major surgery in the next 48 hours. that surgery on his pelvis is scheduled for monday. waay 31's rodneya ross is live outside the morgan county sheriff's office with more. rodneya? mary lee...greg...i talked to chief deputy mike corley today and he told me sergeant kelso is talking and hospital staff is considering moving him into a room until his surgery on monday. corley also told me kelso's mother and sister are at the hospital with him. i asked if they would be willing to speak on his behalf...corley told me he would pass my information along to them. as for deputy caleb brooks -- who was driving the patrol car --he was released from the hospital the same night of the crash after receiving stitches. today i called and emailed sheriff ana franklin to see if the crash report has been completed or if she has heard anything about the conditions of the passengers of the other car. i have not heard back from her. i sent a facebook message to a woman who may know the people in the other car to see if i could get a status on their conditions. i am also waiting to hear back from her. reporting live in morgan
