Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home

The Guntersville Police Department is not confirming any information for WAAY 31 at this time.

Posted: Sat Sep 08 17:46:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 08 17:46:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

Speech to Text for Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the marshall county sheriff's office confirms to waay 31 ... it is investigating a death in guntersville right now. last night we told you a man found a body in the woods ... and called 9-1-1. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. i'm marylee melendez. waay 31's kody fisher is live in guntersville with what happens next in the investigation. kody. the sheriff's department says the body was taken to be identified... and for an autopsy... right now... as you can see the guntersville police department is still blocking off the end of seibold street... a man who lives on this street says he was exploring through the woods on friday when he came across thebody and called 911... according to police chief peterson of the guntersville police department... they are simply assisting the sheriff's department in the investigation right now... but according to the sheriff's department... the police department is the lead agency handling the investigation... because the body was found in guntersville... we're still working to find out who is handling this investigation... i'm trying to talk with people who live on seibold street about what this area is like... i'll have that story for you tonight at 10... reporting live in guntersville... kody fisher... waay 31
