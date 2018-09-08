Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Part One

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

week three of high school football a big rivalry week in the tennessee valle, mary leea lot of good ones tonight. ad lib lets get things started with our game of the week.. madison bowl, james clemens bob jones ready to square off in one of the most intense atomospheres i've seen, first quarter james clemens' austin mghee runs it down the field, he'll make a statement for the jets scoring first.. 7-0. crank it up, next drive though, caden rose sends it way down field to donvovan brown, this sets up this next run by kahlil griffin, he'll take it to the house. missed two point conversion though so 7-6 jc with the edge. but not for long because it's rose this time keeping in, charging up the sidelines andin to the endzone. six more for bob jones, but that's it bc they couldn't complete the two point conversion again. so james clemens at the goal line with a chance to take the lead... jamil muhammad, vandy commit, will keep it, and he's in 14-12 jets in the lead... and for the first time in school history, james clemens beats bob jones. 36-20. wow. -the florence falcons taking on the austin black bears. the game was delayed for almost an hour for lightning in the area. -after the delay, austin leads 10 to 2 in the 2nd quarter. florence with the ball, qb gardner flippo hand off to jakailar coleman for a nice gain. -same drive, qb hand off again to jakailar coleman but austin's d puts a stop to the drive. -austin with the ball deep in their own territory, qb quincy crittendon hand offs to jevon jackson and slips up the middle for a big gain before he's taken down. -same drive,quincy crittendon does a nice spin and passes to tre shackelford for another nice gain but they have to punt and it's blocked. -florence recovers the ball on austin's 3 yard line and jakailar coleman takes it in for the td and cuts austin's lead to 1. austin up 10 to 9 right before the half. - austin wins 17 to 9 grissom hosting huntsville tonight at milton frank stadium...we got there at half time so had to give a shout out to the band! but these boys were ready to get back on the field and play some more ball... huntsville qb william glover takes the snap...he finds hayden neighbors on the left for a nice gain there setting them up for this next play... glover goes to the right this time and launches one right to carlos corbin in the endzone! touchdown panthers! tigers with the ball now qb caleb peake takes the snap and finds his guy on the outside for a first down... peake fakes the hands off and goes for the run himself...he get's taken down by 3 panther defenders.... it was 35-26 huntsville when we left...a close one tongiht at milton frank final score...huntsville wins 42 to 33 the buckhorn bucks and the hazel green trojans battling it out in their annual game, there's even a name for it--the cotton classic. trojans first possession of the game, chase sterling hands it off to jaylon atkinson to put hazel green on top 7-0. let's go now to the second quarter - hazel green blocked a bucks punt and put the ball on their 10 yard line - turning that into an easy trojan touchdown.--and another one for jaylon atkinson tonight. the trojans took home the cotton classic trophy and of course bragging rights--with a final score of 21-0. muscle shoals cheerleaders have a lot to be happy about. the trojans up 24 points on the columbia eagles in the first half. 10 minutes left in the second quarter- muscle shoals quarterback jacob bishop drops back for a pass aimed at kolby smith but columbias jermyron gilmore intercepts it and runs it well over 50 yards for a touchdown. eagles 6 trojans 24. muscle shoals ball- bishop drops back and throws the ball to tanner wade and he's there to pick it out of the sky before columbias defense brings him down. same drive- bishop drops back again and throws it to kolby smith and look at him zig zagging his way to the inzone but columbias isaac miller brings him down just yards shy of a touchdown. next play- bishop tries to make a pass to tyler little but columbias jermyron gilmore intercepts it-- or that would have been another touchdown for the trojans. shoals roll 52-6. the deshler tigers running out on their home field hosting the elkmont red devils. first play of the game elkmont's sean jordan kicks it off and deshlers xavier trotter catches the ball. he runs down the field dodging elkmont defense until he's stopped. the refs throw a flag because trotter stepped out at the 42 yard line. next play- deshler quarterback will pilgrim hands it off to kameron pritchard and he takes it down the field for a first down. same drive- pilgrim hands it off to pritchard again and he takes it to the inzone for a touchdown. deshler first on the board. 7 to 0. elkmont's turn- quarterback davis hobbs tosses it to peyton lovell and he gains some yards before getting tripped up by deshler's defense. same drive-hobbs drops back and holds on to it with tiger defense closing in. he throws the ball aimed for elkmont's grant wisdom but deshler almost intercepts it. deslher goes on to win it with the 65-0 shutout. coming up next on friday night football... more scores and highlights including.... plus,... back