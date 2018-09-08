Speech to Text for Week 3 of High School Football Part 2

randolph heading to morgan county to take on the west morgan rebels the two faced off in the 1st quarter but after a few minutes, the game was delayed due to lightning in the area. we were told the game started back around 9:00 pm and we're waiting on a final score. currently 44 to 0 randolph the madison academy mustangs hosting the east limestone indians tonight for an in conference matchup... the mustangs paying tribute to wounded warriors and running out with american flags in hand. indians with the ball first---andrew paris takes the snap---fakes the hand off and makes a run for it....right down the side line beating 4 defenders on his way and takes it all the way into the endzone for a touch down indians! mustangs with their first possession now--luke nail starting quarterback for madison academy...he takes the snap and it's that screen play that nails the indians---he lofts one to evan brooks and he's going going gone all the way to the endzone for a touchdown mustangs! final score from madison academy tonight---- 49 to 21 mustangs picking up the action at the start of the 2nd half geraldine up 21-7 1st poss for the bulldogs, kyle thackerson with the great catch and run--he takes it all the way down the side--ain't nobody stoppin him! all the way to the endzone for about a 60 yard touchdown--bulldogs go up 28-7. plainview into the bulldogs territory but andrew mclaughlin throws it up and the geraldine defender says not in my house! he leaps up and snatched it out of the air. bulldogs next play, thackerson gets the ball after a reverse and rumbles down field eyeing that endzone but steps out of bounds, they would score on the next play and take a 35-7 lead. next series for plainview stalls, but on the punt, the workhorse thackerson catches and returns it 80 ydssetting up this qb sneak into the enzone for another bulldogs td final score tonight -- geraldine 52 plainview 14 over at westminster christian the when i got there they were already up 22-0! taking on the colbert heights wildcats out of tuscumbia and it was clear to see why the wildcats weren't letting any points on the board.... their defense was playing lights out tonight--robert mccoy in for the tackle on that one. qb carson shaw goes for the hand off to riley fuller and it's big boy nathaniel pride---nailing him in the numbers... colbert heights unable to get that first down...and the wildcats are back with the ball. ian thies takes the snap and connects with brooks reindhardt right down the middle of the field...he runs it in for another wildcat touchdown! the extra point was good too they go up 29-0....a stomping for them at home tonight final score 50 to 20 westminster christian section taking on the red devils of fyffe... first drive for section, the lioins qb looking for his guys, makes the throw, but to the wrong team as patrick stoner grabs the int for fyffe couple plays later, zach pyron hands off to payton anderson who dodged a couple defenders then stretches out into the end zone for their first td a common theme for the first half starts developing for section as yet another pass gets intercepted, this time by the safety jake stone that would setup another power run by anderson and he rumbles his way in for the red devil's score remember that theme? well it continues for section as the running back tanner baker tries to keep the drive alive, but fumbles and garrett thrash gets possession for fyffe you guessed it...the red devil's next poss, payton anderson gets his hands on the ball yet again and drags pretty much the entire lion defense on his back into the end zone for his 3rd touchdown of the first half fyffe goes on to win 56-0. another shutout on the board tonight. fyffe goes on to a 56 to 0 blowout a little tnf, thursday night football,at milton frank tonight between jemison and lee, these two teams came to play let's get to the action first quarter noah watkins hands it off to chris reid, who will bulldzoze it in for 6. xp good, lee leads 7-0 early on. and it looks like the generals would have the advantage early, their defense sticking it to javon simon, but shortly after, simon gets the rock, and he'll pin ball his way thorugh that dfor the touchdown, and we have a tied ball game folks heading into the second quarter, jags ball again. daniel martin takes the snap and keeps it, and umm he'll go up up and well looks like he's crowd surfing there, but finally drops nicely into the endzone thats six more for the jags... but lee would go on to win this one 28-14. avenging their loss last year to the jags.