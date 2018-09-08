Speech to Text for Man claims he found body in the woods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ten... a man in guntersville tells waay 31-- he found a body in the woods and called police... it is in the same area we reported a police presence at six... but, the guntersville police department... who is in charge of the investigation -- is not confirming any information for us at this point. waay 31's kody fisher is live in guntersville with what else the man saw... shelvie traylor lives in the house just up this hill... he tells me he was just exploring these woods across the street from his house when he came across the body... traylor says he was tracking an animal when he saw the body off the side of the trail... with something around it's neck... shelvie traylor/found dead body "all i seen was a skulli didn't see no meat. didn't see no nothing. it was bone." at first he didn't believe it... but then he immediately went home and called 9-1-1 around one thirty friday... traylor says he's an experienced hunter and has seen plenty of dead animals... so he knows what he found is 100% human remains... shelvie traylor/found dead body "seeing that it was different." the emotions of seeing the body are hard to process... shelvie traylor/found dead body "it bothers me man, because i'm thinkin' about my family. i know i wouldn't want none of them layin' out there like that." the guntersville police chief has still not confirmed exactly what the department is investigating out here... i called xxx times and got xx. waay 31 also called the coroner and xxx. but we'll keep trying to get that information... as soon as we do we'll let you know... reporting live in guntersville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...